Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati spend evening together; PICS

The Telugu film industry's big shots have recently been hosting a series of lunches, dinners, and meetups with prominent business groups. Starting from Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, and Dulquer Salmaan, to renowned director SS Rajamouli. Photos of these interactions quickly went viral on social media, showcasing the excitement and anticipation surrounding this sudden meet-up with the celebrities.

This string of meetings has sparked significant buzz among the public, with photos of the South Indian stars going viral on the internet.

Ram Charan, JrNTR, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and other prominent celebrities were seen meeting the business head

Photos show Allu Arjun engaged in a thorough chat with the specific business team, implying the seriousness and depth of their discussion. Mahesh Babu also shared a snapshot from their engagement, expressing his excitement for exploring the future of entertainment alongside the team.

The team was also seen meeting the other stars including Prabhas, who is slated to star in the upcoming film Salaar, Rana Daggubati, and other prominent figures from the South Indian film scene, including Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli.

Before meeting these celebrities the team was seen interacting with Jr NTR as the team was seen hosted for lunch at his residence. He later took to social media to express his gratitude for the opportunity and share photos of their enjoyable conversation, which centered around their shared passion for movies and food. Before that, the team was seen meeting the Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan along with his cousins Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaishnav Tej at Chiranjeevi residency in Hyderabad.

Check out the posts of all the South actors with the prominent business team meet-ups below

Ted Sarandos Instagram post about the South Indian actors

Reflecting on his experience, Sarandos expressed profound admiration for the stories and dedication of the Telugu film industry's legends. He posted a series of photos capturing moments from his three-day rendezvous and captioned it with heartfelt words: "I just spent the last 3 days meeting the legends of Telugu cinema and I'm blown away by their stories and dedication to the craft. Thank you for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I can't wait to come back."

Check out the Instagram post of Ted Sarandos below

The interactions between Netflix and South Indian leading figures highlight the growing importance of South Indian cinema on the global stage, with its rich storytelling, talented actors, and ardent fans. The nature of the discussions between Sarandos and the South Indian stars remains private, but their interactions undoubtedly signal a growing commitment to the Telugu film industry and its potential for further global expansion.

