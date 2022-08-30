Allu Arjun mania takes over Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, fans bring home Pushpa Raj-inspired Ganpati

Allu Arjun 's fans have been waiting with bated breath ever since the announcement of his much-anticipated drama, Pushpa: The Rule. His character Pushpa Raj from the franchise was also loved by the movie buffs. As the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration nears, Pushpa Raj-style Ganpati idols have appeared in the market. Sitting on a wooden log, Lord Ganesha can be seen dressed in white shirt and pants. The hairstyle of the idol is also similar to the famous character.

Director Sukumar and the makers of Pushpa: The Rise began work on the ambitious project a couple of weeks ago with the mahurat pooja. While AA and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli respectively, Fahadh Faasil will also portray the character of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat once again.

Talking about the venture, a source close to the development revealed, "Sukumar planned Pushpa 2 puja ceremony last minute without Bunny and Rashmika because there was no auspicious date later for the next three months. And Bunny was in New York. He is back and now spending enough time with his family before he kickstarts shooting in the third week of September. Rashmika will join the team later."

They added, "Sukumar is working on the final draft of the script, and alongside, he is also working on the film's music. The music sittings of the film are already done, but he is working on them again with other team members."

Post the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, it will be exciting to see what the team has in store for us now.