Allu Arjun on nepotism: I have a respect for self made actors but it's true that we have our own struggles

Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for his next is Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is on a promotional spree. He has been giving several interviews and opening up on many trending topics including JNU violence, anti CAA protests and burning topic of nepotism in the entertainment industry. The actor joked that his family is a brand ambassador of nepotism. He said, "Jokes apart, I think it's about love and nostalgia. It's about the sheer joy of how much you (audience) love the previous generation. So much so, you want to love the present generation, too. Some call it nepotism. With all humility, it was easy for me to step in because my father is a producer. In the initial years, that helped me and there is no denying that. I have much respect for self-made actors, I have a special respect for them. But it's also true that even we have our own struggles."

He also added that he will plan his movies in a better way so that there are no big gaps between movies. For instance, the time gap between 'Naa Peru Surya' and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is around 18 months. He said," After 'NPS', I was determined to do only an entertaining film. However, my wait became longer. I didn't expect this. In this gap, I have realized that I need to plan better."

Speaking of AVPL, the same is helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and is bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creation and is all set to hit the screens on January 12. Aside from Allu, the movie also features Pooja Hegde, , Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj and Samuthirakani in key roles.

