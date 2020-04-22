Allu Arjun not to feature in a cameo role for Telugu remake of Lucifer starring Chiranjeevi

As per latest reports, Allu Arjun will not feature in the Telugu remake of Lucifer starring Chiranjeevi. Read on for further details.

Stylish star Allu Arjun is basking with happiness over the release of his latest movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde. There were numerous speculations of late that Bunny will be making a special cameo appearance in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster hit Lucifer. For the unversed, megastar Chiranjeevi will be replacing Mohanlal in the Telugu version of the movie. However, it has been confirmed now that Allu Arjun will not be featuring in the much-anticipated movie.

This has been confirmed by none other than the Pushpa actor’s publicist himself through the medium of a tweet. Denying reports about Allu Arjun stepping into the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran in the remake, his publicist has said that it is not true. On the other hand, it has also been confirmed by Chiranjeevi that noted filmmaker Sujeeth will be looking after the direction of the movie. As of now, the director is busy making the necessary changes required for the Telugu remake.

For the unversed, Lucifer which was released last year marked Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut. Mohanlal portrays the role of Stephen Nedumpally in the much-loved political thriller. The movie also featured Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Indrajith and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles. As per the latest reports, Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan will be portraying a pivotal role in the Telugu remake.

Are you excited to watch Chiranjeevi in the Telugu remake of Lucifer? Do let us know in the comments section.

