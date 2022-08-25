Allu Arjun offered a Hollywood film by big-shot director?

Allu Arjun has been making back-to-back headlines for everything he has been doing so far! The actor has time and again become a epicenter for popularity that now his fans are agitated to see more of him everywhere. Post Pushpa success, he has become pan world star, where everybody from the corner of the globe is awestruck by what a fine actor he is. Now, according to our sources, Allu Arjun is all set to foray wings in Hollywood.

A source close to the development informed Pinkvilla exclusively, Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot director- producer from the industry. It is said that while the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a Superhero franchise that he was offered.

After the success of Pushpa at the beginning of the year 2022, the actor has been receiving offers from everywhere including Bollywood, brands, etc. Now if the news about his Hollywood debut happens to be true, this will altogether become a true feast for fans.

Up next, Allu Arjun will start shooting for his highly-awaited drama, Pushpa: The Rise soon. The work on the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise began with a mahurat pooja a few days back. As the script for the movie has been penned by Sukumar, the well-known production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling it. While Allu Arjun will once again be seen in the avatar of Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna will reprise the role of Srivalli from the original flick. Apart from these two, Fahadh Faasil will also play the character of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat yet again. The rest of the cast for the project has not been announced yet. Although, reports are rift that the National Award-winning actress Priyamani is also playing a crucial role in Pushpa: The Rule.

