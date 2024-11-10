Allu Arjun on Unstoppable With NBK Season 4: Pushpa 2 actor discusses National Award win, memories with Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and more

Allu Arjun is all set to appear in the fourth episode of Unstoppable With NBK Season 4. The makers of the show recently dropped a promo where the Pushpa 2 actor makes a stunning entrance on stage alongside host Nandamuri Balakrishna. The two stars engage in a fun conversation and leave no stone unturned to entertain the viewers.

The promo begins with Nandamuri Balakrishna welcoming his "dear friend and brother" Allu Arjun to the show. The Pushpa 2 star's arrival is met with loud cheers and applause from fans. Balayya jokingly asks Allu Arjun to throw him a party, to which he responds by saying he’ll host a house party at NBK’s mansion.

As the promo progresses, Allu Arjun shares his thoughts on his National Award win. Bunny mentions that Telugu actors were often excluded from such prestigious recognitions and that he wished to overcome this.

NBK then plays a game where he shows Allu Arjun photos of legendary figures and asks him to share his thoughts on each. When Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu’s photos appear on the screen, the Pushpa 2 actor shares some personal anecdotes and his admiration for them.

Additionally, NBK plans a special surprise for the actor. Balayya invites his mother, Nirmala, as a guest on the show. After her arrival, Allu Arjun humorously recalls how his mother used "all kinds of weapons" to discipline him during his childhood. He further jokes that he changed after a "weapon" named Sneha Reddy came into his life.

The promo ends with a playful exchange between NBK and Allu Arjun, with the latter suggesting they swap roles: Balayya will star in Pushpa 3, while Allu Arjun takes on Akhanda 3.

Fans are really looking forward to this fun episode of Unstoppable With NBK Season 4 featuring Allu Arjun as the guest. The show will air on November 15 on Aha Video.

