Allu Arjun on working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next: Hope we make a memorable film

A few days ago, it was announced that Allu Arjun and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are teaming up for a forthcoming film. Now, the actor took to social media and shared his excitement about working with Arjun Reddy director. He said that he hopes they make a 'memorable movie that will be remembered for ages'.

Allu Arjun took to Twitter and shared a pic with Sandeep Vanga, Bhushan Kumar and others and expressed about working on the pan Indian film. He wrote, "Been looking forward for this combination for quite some time now .@imvangasandeep garu’s magic is something that personally touches me . Hopefully we give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time." He further thanked producer Bhushan Kumar for making this happen.

About Allu Arjun and Sandeep Vanga's film

Sandeep Reddy Vanga rose to fame for his blockbuster film Arjun Reddy, which was also remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. The director is now busy working with Ranbir Kapoor for a Hindi film titled Animal.

The Allu Arjun starrer is a pan-Indian film and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The yet-to-be-titled film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep Vanga, his brother Pranay Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The shoot of the film will commence after Sandeep wraps up Spirit with Prabhas, which is yet to go floors. The female lead, cast, and crew have not been announced. More details about the film are expected to be revealed later.

Upcoming films

Allu Arjun is presently occupied with the second installment of the popular franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. Being directed by hitmaker Sukumar, the sequel will see AA as Pushpa Raj yet again, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. In addition to this, Fahadh Faasil will reprise his character of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the much-anticipated drama.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned Allu Arjun will release the first glimpse of Pushpa 2 on his 41st birthday, April 8.

AA and Trivikram Srinivas are planning to reunite for the fourth time. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Allu Arjun will begin his next project with Trivikram Srinivas in 2024. “AA is totally focusing on Pushpa 2... He will jump on to his next, which is with Trivikram Srinivas only after Pushpa 2’s release. Both AA and Trivikram will have more couple of meetings before the film goes on floors in 2024,” revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

