Allu Arjun oozes swag as he shells major inspo for casual winter vibe styling; see PICS

Allu Arjun, renowned for his impeccable style, has consistently showcased his sartorial flair through diverse looks and attire during promotional events, films, and songs.

Recently, celebrity stylist Ashwin Mawle shared an Instagram post featuring Allu Arjun sporting an ultra-dapper winter look. The actor is seen in a multicolored crew-neck sweatshirt adorned with intricate graffiti designs, exuding a sense of effortless style.

Allu Arjun paired the sweatshirt with crisp white trousers and an elegant black watch, completing the ensemble with a pair of stylish black sunglasses. His long hair and beard, reminiscent of his iconic Pushpa Raj character, added a touch of ruggedness to the look.

The stylist aptly captions the post, "HIS SWAG alluarjunonline setting up the winter vibe," accompanied by fire emojis, highlighting Allu Arjun's undeniable style and charisma.

Allu Arjun's ability to effortlessly transition between various styles, from casual to formal, is a testament to his sartorial prowess. He continues to inspire his fans with his impeccable fashion sense and ability to set trends.

Allu Arjun celebrated his daughter Allu Arha's birthday with an adorable GIF

Allu Arjun marked the birthday of his daughter Allu Arha with a heartwarming GIF shared on social media. In the endearing video clip, the actor is seen sporting a sweater with a graffiti design, complemented by black sunglasses. Allu Arha looks adorable in a pretty white princess frock.

Upcoming projects of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's most recent film was the blockbuster 2021 action drama Pushpa-The Rule directed by Sukumar. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and many others in prominent roles. The film was a resounding success, garnering two National Awards for Best Music Direction and Best Actor.

The actor will next be seen in the highly anticipated sequel titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles from the first installment, while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and others will also play significant parts. The film is scheduled to grace the big screens on Independence Day next year.

