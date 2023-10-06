Allu Arjun opens up about getting wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai; ‘In a way this is very surreal…’

Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar established himself as one of the most bankable pan-Indian stars in the Indian film industry, with the mega success of Pushpa. Along with the extraordinary box office performance, the charming actor also pushed his boundaries as an actor in the Sukumar directorial, for which he won the 69th National Film Award for Best Actor.

Earlier, it was reportedly that Allu Arjun might get his own wax statue at the globally-famous Madame Tussauds wax museum, in Dubai. Recently, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Madame Tussauds confirmed the reports, by releasing an interesting video featuring the Pushpa actor.

Allu Arjun opens up about getting his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai

In a recent video shared by Madame Tussauds Dubai on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, it has been confirmed that Allu Arjun is set to get his own wax statue, by the end of 2023. "National Award winner; the first Telugu Actor in 69 years to win this award and icon of dance moves, the one and only Allu Arjun is all set to come face to face with his wax twin at Madame Tussauds Dubai later this year. Stay tuned for an event like never before," reads the caption of the video shared by Madame Tussauds Dubai handle.

"In a way, this is a very surreal experience for me because, as a kid when I went to Madame Tussauds, I would never imagine that I would see myself as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds," said Allu Arjun in the voice-over of the video, in which he is seen getting done with measurements for the wax statue in style. In the video, the superstar looked handsome as always in an all-black look and his Pushpa hairdo.

Have a look at official X (formerly Twitter) post of Madame Tussauds Dubai:

