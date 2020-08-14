  1. Home
Allu Arjun or Mahesh Babu; Whose Bollywood debut are you waiting for? COMMENT

Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu are among the most beloved superstars down in the South. Do let us know in the comments section regarding the actor whose Bollywood debut you have been eagerly waiting for.
When we talk about the superstars of the South film industry, among the first names that come to our minds are Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu. Both the actors have excelled in their respective performances when it comes to movies and also massive fan following. It will be very difficult for a die-hard South movie fan to even choose between these two actors and the reason behind this is quite obvious. Both of them are equally popular among the masses.

Talking about Allu Arjun, the actor began this year by featuring in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hedge that went on to become a huge hit. He is currently awaiting the release of his next project titled Pushpa. Apart from that, Mahesh Babu’s last release was Sarileru Neekevvaru for which he received a lot of praise from everyone. He is also awaiting another new project that is titled Major. So, both the actors have planned some mind-blogging surprises for fans.

As we all know, multiple actors from the South have tried their hands in Bollywood and turned out successful. Dhanush and Prabhas are among such actors. Well, neither Allu Arjun nor Mahesh Babu has been seen in any Bollywood movie. But their fans still wonder how these two actors would look and act in a Bollywood movie. So, we would now like to know whose Bollywood debut among these two actors you have been eagerly waiting for. Do let us know in the comments section.

