Allu Arjun & Pawan Kalyan's THIS throwback PIC is the perfect reminder of good old days

Tollywood dreamboats Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan have recently delivered blockbuster hits in the form of Pushpa: The Rise and Bheemla Nayak respectively. Both the stars take great pleasure in their fans, who go gaga at every appearance of the actors.

Today, we bring to you memorabilia featuring Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan. Back in September 2020, the Arya star shared a throwback photo with the Power star. After looking at the picture, one cannot get over how much these two have changed with time. Allu Arjun looks like a precious little boy, while Pawan Kalyan is unrecognizable in a sweatshirt and sports cap. To top it all, their expressions are just on another level. Allu Arjun is smiling through his eyes and the Vakeel Sahab actor is looking at something avidly. This photo is the epitome of the solid bond between the stars.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next star in the second part of his successful flick, Pushpa: The Rise. Just like the first part, the sequel will also be helmed by filmmaker Sukumar. The actor also has AA21 alongside Koratala Siva in this kitty, along with an untitled venture with SS Rajamouli.

Also, Pawan Kalyan is all set to play the lead in Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Yesterday, the actor was spotted at the movie set. He was seen sharing some light moments with the film's art director Thota Tharani. The star will be seen as a warrior in his next.

