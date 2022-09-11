Allu Arjun pays last respects to veteran star Krishnam Raju; Offers condolences to Prabhas

Recently, Allu Arjun was in Bengaluru to attend the SIIMA Awards. The stylish star was seen rocking another all-black look for the prestigious star-studded affair. He paired a black shirt with black trousers and a matching blazer. The blazer had his initials ‘AA’ on it. Pairing the ensemble with retro shades, the actor oozed charm in his latest outfit of the night.

Allu Arjun is the latest star to pay homage to late Telugu actor, Krishnam Raju. He was papped at the deceased's Jubilee Hills residence recently. In the picture that has surfaced on social media, the Pushpa actor can be seen paying tribute to the veteran Tollywood star. Earlier we had reported that Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, and others also visited the home of Krishnam Raju.

On the work front, we recently learned that Allu Arjun's next with Sriram, Icon has been shelved. A little birdie told us, "Bunny has backed out of Venu Sriram's Icon for a lot of reasons. His upcoming lineups and also the story is the reason why he decided to drop Venu's movie."

In the meantime, Allu Arjun will start shooting for his highly-awaited drama, Pushpa: The Rule soon shortly. The script for the action entertainer has been penned by filmmaker Sukumar, and the movie will be bankrolled by renowned production house Mythri Movie Makers.

In addition to this, sources claim that AA will also step into Hollywood soon. A source close to the development shared with us Pinkvilla, "Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot direallctor- producer from the industry. While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a Superhero franchise that he was offered."

