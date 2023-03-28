Allu Arjun pens a heartfelt note as he completes 20 years; Samantha, Rakul Preet and others congratulate

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. With his performance in Pushpa: The Rise, he rose to the fame of Pan Indian star. The actor's journey from Gangotri to Pushpa has been incredible and truly deserves applause. Today, he completed 20 years in the film industry.

Allu Arjun took to social media and penned a note on completing 20 years in the film industry as an actor. He said that he is extremely grateful and blessed for the love and journey. The actor wrote, "Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love . I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans . Gratitude forever."

Several celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Armaan Mallik, Elli Avrram, Sophie Choudary and many others sent their congratulations and love to Allu Arjun. Samantha wrote, "with fire emoticons, there's going to be fireworks soon."

Allu Arjun made his debut 20 years ago with Gangotri

Today, exactly 20 years ago, in 2003, Allu Arjun made his debut as a hero with the romantic film Gangotri. Directed by, K Raghavendra Rao, Allu Arjun was just 21 years old when he made his debut in Telugu cinema. The film became a blockbuster success and paved a path for him as an actor. Thereafter, he delivered many blockbuster movies in Tollywood like Arya, Parugu, Julayi, Race Gurram, Vedam, S/O Satyamurthy, Iddarammayilatho, Pushpa: The Rise and many more.

Allu Arjun enjoys a massive fan following that go beyond any region or country. He is widely loved for his performances and dancing skills. As Allu Arjun hails from an influential filmy background of legendary actors and producers, he also carries their legacy and fandom of them.

Upcoming films

Coming to his upcoming projects, he is busy working on the sequel of his blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The second installment, which is titled Pushpa: The Rule, features Allu Arjun reprising his character Pushpa Raj. Directed by Sukumar, the film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles respectively. It is reportedly said that Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Vijay Sethupathi have joined the cast too. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

The first promo of Allu Arjun's highly-anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule will be released on the actor's birthday, April 8.

Allu Arjun teamed up with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his forthcoming film. It is a pan-Indian film and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

