Allu Arjun pens a note as daughter Allu Arha makes her debut in Samantha's Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam has been released and is one of the biggest ventures to date in her career. The film which is a modern-day reiteration of the play of the same name by the great “Kalidasa” is one of the most anticipated Telugu language films from this year. It is none other than the superstar Allu Arjun, who has come forward with best wishes for the team behind Shaakuntalam. There is also a small connection between the “Pushpa” actor to the project, as his daughter Allu Arha, will be appearing in a cameo role in the film, which makes it even more special.

Allu Arjun’s heartfelt note to team Shaakuntalam

Allu Arjun tweeted, “All the best for Shaakuntalam release. My best wishes to Gunasekhar Garu, Neelima Guna & Sri Venkateswara Creations for mounting up this epic project. My warmest wishes to my sweetest lady Samantha Ruth Prabhu. My Mallu brother Dev Mohan and the entire team. Hoping you all like the lil Cameo by Allu Arha. Special thanks to Guna Garu for introducing her on-screen and taking care of her so preciously. Will always cherish this sweet moment,” The heartfelt wishes from Allu Arjun hours before the film’s release is sure to get a lot of traction for the film. Shaakuntalam is an epic mythological romance, directed by Gunasekaran with an ensemble cast consisting of Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, and Madhoo among others. The film is bankrolled by Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Upcoming Projects

Allu Arjun is busy shooting for his next magnum opus, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film has been creating a lot of hype recently with the new teaser and first-look posters. Pushpa 2 is sure to be one of the most sought-after pan-Indian films from the country this year. Allu Arjun will be seen sharing the screen with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil, among others. Samantha is currently shooting for “Kushi”, where she will be starring along with Vijay Devarkonda. The film is touted to be an old-school romance between an army officer and a Kashmiri girl, set in the backdrop of the valley. Release dates have not been confirmed so far for these films.

