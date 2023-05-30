Allu Arjun pens birthday note for his brother Allu Sirish amid rumors of rift; Says 'Miss you'

Allu Arjun and his brother Allu Sirish are one of the most popular siblings in Tollywood. The Pushpa actor took to Instagram and wished his younger brother on his birthday. He shared a pic with Sirish and called him his 'forever sweetheart'. His sweet birthday note has put an end to the speculations that all is not well between both.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared a pic with Allu Sirish to wish him a happy birthday. He wrote, "Many happy returns of the day my sweetest forever. Miss you."

For a few months, rumours have been doing rounds on social media that all is not well between the Allu brothers. It was said that there was some dispute going on between Allu Arjun and Sirish. It was said that due to their rift, Sirish also moved out of their house and is living alone in an apartment in Hyderabad.

However, with Allu Arjun's birthday note for Sirish, he has put a full stop to ongoing rumours and clarified that all is well between both brothers for sure.

Check out Allu Arjun's birthday wish for Allu Sirish here:

Professional front

Allu Sirish is all set to entertain movie buffs with another action thriller, which is the remake of Arya’s ‘Teddy’. Allu Sirish also shared the pre-look poster and first glimpse video on his Twitter page. It is titled Buddy in Telugu. The actor is seen blazing guns with his partner a teddy bear in the first poster. The movie is being directed by Sam Anton and produced by Gyanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner.

The film was initially announced with Sundeep Kishan as the main lead. However, he has now been replaced with Allu Sirish.

Meanwhile, Allu Sirish was last seen in Urvasivo Rakshasivo, directed by Rakesh Sashii. The film also starred Anu Emmanuel and Vennela Kishore. The film got a positive response from audiences.

The actor will return to his role in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. The sequel will cast the original characters, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil, and others. The much-awaited project, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner, will get a pan-Indian release like its original.

