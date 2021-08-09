Allu Arjun pens an emotional note as his daughter Allu Arha wraps up shoot of Shaakuntalam; See PICS & VIDEO

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular and influential stars of South Indian cinema. Coming from an influential family, the actor is the 3rd generation star of the Allu family working in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun’s dearest little daughter Arha is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming movie Shaakuntalam. Ever since then, he has been a very proud father, who is sharing constant photos with Arha. Today, he penned an emotional note for Arha as they shared the same studio for shooting their respective films, Pushpa and Shaakuntalam.

Allu Arjun took to social media and shared a photo of himself carrying his daughter Arha in his arms. He also wrote an emotional note, which reads, "Today my daughter Arha and I are shooting for different films at the same location. So, got to visit her set. I was expecting something like this to happen maybe after 15-20 years. But it happened so soon. PUSHPA meets BHARATA in SHAAKUNTHALAM. What a memorable coincidence."

Soon after a few hours, Allu Arjun shared another video of Arha celebrating the pack-up party of her shoot with the Shaakuntalam team. Arha wrapped up shooting for her portions as she continuously filmed for a week or so. In the video, one can see Arha enjoying her pack-up party with her mom, dad, brother Ayaan, director Gunasekhar and others. Take a look at the video here:

