Allu Arjun pens a heartfelt birthday note for father Allu Aravind and thanks him for everything; Take a look

Producer and actor Allu Aravind celebrates his 72nd birthday today, January 10 and well-wishers have been showering him with lovely wishes on social media. His son Allu Arjun also shared a candid picture with his dad along with a sweet message that is setting major father-son goals. Allu Arjun penned a sweet birthday note for his father and also shared a candid picture that was clicked during Samantha Akkineni hosted chat show, Sam Jam. He wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day dad . Thank you for being there for everything and everyone you know . So glad to have someone like you in our lives . May this birthday make you more n more young."Â

Allu Aravind has played small roles in the films turning producer. He is the son of mega Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah and has produced films under his production banner Geetha Arts. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's wife Sneha also took to Instagram and shared a few photos of her father-in-law as she wished him on the birthday. One of the beautiful photos sees Allu Aravind posing with his wife and grandkids.

Many many happy returns of the day dad . Thank you for being there for everything and everyone you know . So glad to have someone like you in our lives . May this birthday make you more n more young pic.twitter.com/o1VVQmEPWy â€” Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Allu Aravind's upcoming films as producers are Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. The film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and is releasing on OTT platform. He is also backing Nikhil starrer 18 Pages.

Talking about Allu Arjun, the actor is set to resume shooting of his upcoming film, Pushpa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is being directed by Sukumaran.Â

