Allu Arjun pens a heartfelt note on completing 18 years in the industry: My heart is filled with gratitude

In a career that spans almost a close to two decades, Allu Arjun has enthralled the audience with some amazing roles in the films. AA made his debut in Gangotri (2003), which was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. Today, on March 28, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor has completed 18 years in the industry. The Telugu star is emotional and feels blessed about the same, Taking to Twitter, he thanked his fans for all the love and support over the years. "It’s has been 18years since my first film released. I wanted to thank each n everyone who has been a part of my 18years journey. My heart is filled with gratitude. I am truly blessed for all the love showered over the years . Thank you for all the blessings. Gratitude. AA."

After Gangotri which was his debut film, Arjun appeared in Sukumar directorial Arya (2004) which earned him Nandi Special Jury Award. In the following years, he starred in films such as Bunny (2005), Happy (2006) and Desamuduru (2007). He was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was a huge hit at the box office. The family drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas featured Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. Take a look at AA's latest Twitter post below.

Meanwhile, AA is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Pushpa. The film will be releasing in all the 5 languages including Hindi. Directed by Sukumar, the Pan-India release features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. Pushpa has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively.

