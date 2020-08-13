  1. Home
Allu Arjun pens a heartfelt note for Puri Jagannadh’s podcast; Director replies 'One extra peg on you tonight'

Allu Arjun is showering praises on director Puri Jagannadh and fans can't keep calm. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor took to Twitter and hailed Puri's latest work.
Allu Arjun is stunned by Puri Jagannadh’s latest podcasts and his hard-hitting personal opinions have won hearts of the Telugu star. Allu Arjun is showering praises on director Puri Jagannadh and fans can't keep calm. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor took to Twitter and praised Puri's latest work. He tweeted, "Poori garu ! What amazing topics and true hard hitting personal opinions in your podcasts. Amazing. Personal loved it. My heartfelt genuine love for you & I wish for more beautiful topics like these."

However, what has caught everyone's attention is the filmmaker's reply to Bunny. Puri Jagannadh was totally overjoyed by Allu Arjun's words for his latest podcasts. Puri Jagannadh replied, "I m gushing with joy and happiness reading your tweet bunny.. it’s a big compliment from a successful youngster like you. One extra peg on you tonight .. cheerssssss...love u." Puri and Allu Arjun have worked together in a couple of films and one of the most popular is Iddarammayilatho.  

Check out their tweets below: 

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be sharing the screenspace with Rashmika Mandanna in Sukumar's upcoming film titled, Pushpa. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans can't wait to know what's in store. 

On the other hand, fans are eagerly waiting for Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming Pan-India film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The film is tentatively titled, Fighter and it also features  Ramya Krishnan in an important role. The makers wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Mumbai and are looking forward to resuming work soon. 

Credits :Twitter

