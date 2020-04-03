Allu Arjun pens note on son Ayaan's 6th birthday; Says after you came into my life I came to know what LOVE is

As its nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus spread, Allu Arjun and Sneha decided to celebrate their son Ayaan's birthday at home with family members. The doting father also penned a beautiful note for his son and it is winning hearts.

Stylish star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy celebrate their son Ayaan's 6th birthday today, April 3. The adorable couple of Tollywood film industry made sure to surprise their son on the birthday eve. Allu Arjun took to social media and shared a picture of Ayaan ready to cut his birthday cake at home. As its nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus spread, Bunny and Sneha decided to celebrate it at home with family members. The doting father also penned a beautiful note for his son and it is winning our hearts.

Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun wrote, "I used to think “ what is Love ?? “ all my life . Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but I was not sure if it was love . But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is . You are the LOVE . I Love you Ayaan . Happy Birthday My Baby."

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha also took to Instagram and shared a wonderful family pic as Ayaan cut the cake. It is the best thing you will see today. Check it out below.

Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, and are blessed with two kids – son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

On the work front, Allu Arjun’s latest release is Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde performed extremely well at the box office. He will be seen next in another movie, tentatively titled AA 20. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The action drama will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and is directed by Sukumar.

