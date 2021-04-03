Allu Arjun pens special birthday note for his ‘sweetest baby’ Allu Ayaan; Gives a glimpse of the celebration

Allu Arjun, who will be next seen in Pushpa, has showered birthday love on his son Allu Ayaan with a heartwarming post.

Allu Arjun is not just a superstar in the Telugu cinema but has also been a doting father and he has proved it time and again. While the superstar makes sure to win hearts with his swag every time he hits the silver screen, the S/O Satyamurthy actor also ensures to spend quality time with his family as and when possible. In fact, Arjun, who is quite active on social media, often shares a glimpse of his happy family moments which are a treat for the fans.

So, as his son Allu Ayaan turned a year older today, the Rudhramadevi star took to his Instagram to pen a heartwarming note for his little champ along with a glimpse of the birthday celebration. Allu Arjun shared a pic of himself enjoying the cake cutting ceremony with his wife Sneha Reddy, daughter Allu Arha and the birthday boy. While he called Ayaan the love of his life, Allu Arjun wished him happiness in his life. He wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest baby babu Ayaan. You’re the love of my life. Wish u many more beautiful years to come. Love Nana. #alluayaan #allufamily.”

Take a look at Allu Arjun’s post for his son:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa along with Rashmika Mandanna. The makers have unveiled the teaser of the movie today with a caption, "Meet the ferocious #PushpaRaj on 7th April at 6:12 PM." Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa will be releasing on August 13 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam languages.

