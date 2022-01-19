Allu Arjun pens special birthday wish for Varun Tej: ‘Very proud of whom you have become’

Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela has turned 32 today. Numerous celebs and fans have wished the actor on his birthday. The latest to pour well wishes for Varun Tej is Allu Arjun. The Pushpa star took to Instagram and posted a photograph of the two. The picture incorporated these words, “Very proud of whom you have become and more to come in the coming years. Many many happy returns of the day and a wonderful year ahead.”

Replying to Allu Arjun, Varun Tej Konidela wrote, “Thanks bunny anna !” Other celebrities including Naga Babu, Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, and S Thaman wished the actor on his special day.

Check out the post below:

Making his birthday even more special, the makers of his upcoming sports drama Ghani shared a glimpse from the highly anticipated film. The video shows Varun as Kickboxer Ghan i. The video promises a power-packed performance by the actor as he looks intense in the boxing ring. The special birthday video was captioned, “Team #Ghani wishes Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej a very happy birthday!.” The video is presently trending on Twitter.

Ghani has been directed by Kiran Korrapati. Saiee Manjrekar plays the female lead opposite Varun Tej Konidela in the film and Tamannaah Bhatia is doing a special dance number titled Kodthe. Ghani is all geared up for a theatrical release on 18 March.

Apart from Ghani, Varun Tej Konidela will also be a part of the comedy outing F3: Fun and Frustration. The film will also star Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada as leads.