Allu Arjun 'personally called' Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava team to postpone film's release for Pushpa 2; says he doesn't like ‘word Bollywood’

Allu Arjun graced the success meet of Pushpa 2 with his entire team in Hyderabad last night, February 8. During the event, he addressed the crowd and seemingly thanked a Bollywood filmmaker for “avoiding a box office clash” with his movie. While Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava was originally set to release on December 6, fans quickly understood who he was referring to, even though he didn’t mention any names.

Allu Arjun revealed that he personally called a filmmaker from Hindi cinema about their release date. He stated that he does not prefer the term "Bollywood" and instead refers to it as Hindi cinema. The filmmaker had initially planned to release their movie on December 6.

However, they were accommodating and agreed to postpone it. Allu Arjun Arjun thanked them for adjusting the date, and they responded by expressing their admiration for Pushpa 2. He also extended his gratitude to all Indian film industries for their support.

"I'm not a fan of that word Bollywood. In Hindi cinema, I called somebody and I said, they were also supposed to come on December 6. They were very accommodative, and they moved from that date. I personally called them and thanked them for moving the date, and they said, 'We're all fans of Pushpa', and if you come, then we will make way for it," Allu Arjun said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

At the event, Allu Arjun dedicated his success to his fans and said he wanted to make them extremely proud. He thanked them for their support in making Pushpa 2 a massive hit. The actor further credited director Sukumar and said every character in Pushpa 2 was born from his vision. He called him a source of pride for the Telugu film industry.

According to the superstar, Sukumar is not just a filmmaker but an emotion. Allu Arjun thanked him for giving meaning to their lives. Speaking about Pushpa 3, he admitted that neither of them knew what was ahead but felt the energy around it was incredible.