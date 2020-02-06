Allu Arjun planning a sequel to Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with director Trivikram Srinivas? Find Out

Now, there is a strong buzz that the producer of the film along with the lead star Allu Arjun want to make a sequel of the super hit film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

The south superstar Allu Arjun is reportedly planning a sequel to Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The Stylish Star, Allu Arjun is currently basking in the glory of the success of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Now, there is a strong buzz that the producer of the film along with the lead star want to make a sequel to the super hit blockbuster. News reports also suggest that Allu Arjun was planning a film with director, Trivikram Srinivas. But, now the producers are planning to make that film a second part to the hit film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film saw Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The film was a family drama. The south drama also starred , Sushanth, Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma and Nivetha Pethuraj in key roles. The fans and film audience loved every bit of the south flick, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film as per media reports had broken many box office records. The success bash of the Allu Arjun starrer, saw the lead actor thank all his fans and audience members for giving the film such a thundering response to the film. The actor also thanked his followers on his Instagram account.

If all things go well, the fans can look forward to a sequel to Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The director and lead actor have previously worked on the films like S/O Satyamurthy and Julayi. The fans are now looking forward to see the dynamic duo work on the sequel of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

