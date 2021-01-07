Allu Arjun, Pooja’s song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo continues success streak; Achieves huge feat

S Thaman, who composed music for Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, took to his social media space and revealed that Butta Bomma has received 500 million views.

Well, it looks like the success of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is unstoppable when it comes to setting records. It has just been a month since the makers announced that the song has received 450 million views on the video streaming application YouTube, and now, it has received 500 million views. Well, it goes without saying that the peppy number’s success streak is quite unstoppable.

Sharing the news, the film’s music director S Thaman shared a still from the song while lauding it. It goes without saying that the foot tapping number was one of the most loved songs of the year and many celebrities including shook their legs on the song and shared the video on social media. Australian cricketer David Warner is one of the big celebrities who is a huge fan of the song. He has even danced for the song on the cricket ground during an ODI.

Also Read: After Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun sets THIS record; Says 'touched and humbled by your blessings'

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released on 2020 Sankranti. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumaran, which has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. He joined the sets of the film a couple of weeks back and his photos from the sets went viral on social media. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde has a magnum opus in her kitty. Titled Radhe Shyam, the film has Prabhas as the male lead. She also has Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×