Allu Arjun poses for a selfie with wife Sneha and kids; celebrates Makar Sankranti at home
Allu Arjun celebrated Makar Sankranti with his wife Sneha and children at home and they all looked absolutely stunning.
Allu Arjun always prioritizes his family, spending most of his time with them when not shooting for any film. Earlier, he spent time celebrating Makar Sankranti with his family at home. The actor’s wife Sneha Reddy took to social media to share a glimpse of their celebration.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Sneha shared family photos extending warm wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti 2025. The caption read, “Happy Sankranthi #2025.”
In the photo, we can see Allu Arjun and his wife sitting on the opposite side with their two children- Ayaan and Arha. Known as the stylish star of Tollywood, Bunny wore an off-white shirt and jeans, whereas his wife looked equally stunning in the sheer black saree. Sneha’s saree was beautifully adorned with the golden floral print design that she paired with sleeveless blouse. Ayaan and Arha looked adorable in their traditional attires.
In the next photo, Allu Arjun changed into an Indian attire with a white kurta and matching pajama, whereas his wife was wearing the floral print but now in blue color. It featured multi-color prints that added fresh appeal to her appearance. Ayaan in his purple kurta and white pajama, whereas Arha in her pastel lehenga exuded irresistible cuteness. The best part was their smile, showing how much they enjoyed their time together.
As for Allu Arjun’s work front, the actor recently gave his hit performance with Pushpa 2: The Rule. In the movie, he was paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna, and now the makers are soon releasing the reloaded version with the extra 20 minutes, building anticipation among fans. And later, the actor will soon start shooting for Pushpa 3: The Rampage. More details are yet to be out.
