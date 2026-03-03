Allu Arjun poses with Basil Joseph at Allu Sirish and Nayanika's pre-wedding reception, sparks collab rumors

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy are all set to get into wedlock on March 6, 2026. But since their wedding ceremony would be an intimate affair, the couple decided to host a star-studded soiree before their wedding. Among the biggies who attended the gala recently was actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph. After visuals of him posing with Allu Arjun went viral online, curious fans wanted to know if a new project is in the offing.

Allu Sirish poses with Basil Joseph at Allu Sirish-Nayanika’s pre-wedding soiree

Many big names from the South Indian film industry gathered under one roof to celebrate the coming together of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy. Among them was Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph, who came to wish the couple for their future together. But as soon as he posed with Allu Arjun on stage, excited fans speculated if there was any movie in the making.

In the viral picture that grabbed eyeballs, Basil looked dapper in an emerald green jacket, which he paired with a black shirt and matching pants. Next to him stood Pushpa star Allu Arjun, who rocked an all-black ensemble. His wife Sneha and the soon-to-be married couple also posed with them. Although there has been no official confirmation of their possible collaboration, fans have been manifesting one for a while.

Apart from Basil, celebs like Naveen Polishetty, Gopi Chand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Atlee, Balakrishna, Ram Charan, Nani, filmmaker Sukumar, and many others. On the work front, Allu Arjun’s kitty is full with multiple projects. The actor will be collaborating with Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for an upcoming movie, AA23.

Apart from that, Arjun is set to share the screen with Deepika Padukone under the direction of Atlee in AA22xA6. With a total of 5 different heroines expected to feature in it, the names of actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are doing the rounds.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: After food and sweet distribution, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda pledge scholarships for students in 44 government schools