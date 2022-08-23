Allu Arjun to Prabhas: South actors who rejected endorsements worth a hefty sum

A lot of times, money is not everything for celebs. For South actors like Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Sai Pallavi, nothing goes beyond the love of their fans for them. They do not endorse products that propagate racism or controversy.

A few years ago, Sai Pallavi slammed the idea of promoting fairness cream despite being paid a whopping amount. Earlier this year, Allu Arjun received a hefty sum to promote a tobacco company, but the Pushpa actor rejected it. The actor didn't want his fans to watch the ad and start consuming the product, which can lead to addiction.

Here's a look at a few South actors who rejected big brands even after being paid a hefty amount.

Prabhas

Did you know Prabhas has declined as many brand endorsement offers worth over Rs 150 crore in past one year? The Baahubali actor is careful about his position and fan following and chooses who to associate with. So if he is endorsing a brand next, it can be for a special reason.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi rejected a fairness cream advertisement for a genuine reason and won immense love in return. She rejected a Rs 2 crore advertisement deal. "What will I do with the money I get from such an ad? I'll go home and eat three chapatis or rice, go around in my car. I don't have other big needs. I see if I can contribute to the happiness of people around me or if I can say that these standards we see are wrong," said Sai Pallavi during an interview on rejecting a big deal.

Silambarasan TR

STR might be controversy's favourite child but he sure knows how 'not to mess' with the loyalty of his fans. Very recently, Simbu refused to endorse a liquor brand despite being a huge sum. This was after the success of his film Maanaadu. He didn't want to influence his fans into alcohol drinking.

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna never believed in endorsing brands. Be it for print or TV commercials, NBK has never associated himself with any brand till date. Revealing the reason behind his strict policy, the Akhanda actor in a throwback interview said, "Fans and Telugu people have been showing love and admiration towards me for the past five decades. I can’t use their love for commercial purposes and make money out of it. As an actor, my duty is to entertain them through films and I shall do that for the rest of my life."

