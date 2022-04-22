Allu Arjun praises Yash's KGF Chapter 2: Thank you all for keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high

Yash-fronted KGF Chapter 2 has made a strong mark in the hearts of countless movie lovers. The action drama has also set the box office on fire and is another feature in the cap of the team. Apart from fans, many celebs have also shown their admiration for the sequel on social media. Joining the bandwagon, Allu Arjun has also openly praised this latest flick. The Pushpa star penned an emotional note on Instagram, praising Yash and the cast and crew of the movie.

Allu Arjun wrote, ''Big congratulations to KGF2. Swagger performance & intensity by @TheNameIsYash garu. Magnetic presence by @duttsanjayji @TandonRaveena ji @SrinidhiShetty7& all actors. Outstanding BGscore & excellent visuals by@RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 garu. My Respect to all technicians. A spectacular show by @prashanth_neel garu. My respect to his vision and conviction. Thank you all for a cinematic experience & keeping the Indian cinema flag flying high. #KGF2.''

Check out the post below:

In addition, a young fan of the Kannada star showed the desire to meet Rocky Bhai after watching KGF Chapter 2. Replying to his fan, Yash tweeted that Rocky Bhai is already watching him. The reaction is winning countless hearts on the internet.

The project which has Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty in main roles, was out in theatres on 14 April. This Prashanth Neel's directorial follows the life of a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire. Keeping in view the success of the franchise, the makers have already announced the third installment in the KGF series.

Also Read: Yash's reply to a young boy wanting to meet him after watching KGF Chapter 2 wins hearts