Allu Arjun is a proud brother as Allu Sirish’s debut Hindi song Vilayati Sharaab touches 100 million views

Allu Arjun took to his social media space and expressed how proud he is of Allu Sirish, and congratulated the whole team.
Allu Arjun is a proud brother as Allu Sirish’s debut Hindi song Vilayati Sharaab touches 100 million views
Icon Staar Allu Arjun took to his social media spaces and congratulated his brother and popular actor Allu Sirish on the success of his debut Hindi song Sirish's Vilayati Sharaab. It has been making the headlines after it scored 100 million views on the video streaming application YouTube. Allu Arjun took to his social media to congratulate his younger brother Allu Sirish on the big success. Released by Indie Music Label, the song has managed to gain these many views in a short span of time and has also inspired a fest of dance covers and reels.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star shared, "BIG Congratulations to @allusirish on hitting 100M Super Proud! & Congratulations to @darshanravaldz @neetimohan18 @heli_daruwala the entire team of #vilayatisharaab". Replying to the Icon Staar, Sirish said, "A big thank you from me & Vilayati Sharab team @darshanravaldz @neetimohan18 @heli.daruwala @indiemusiclabel”  After delivering impactful performances in ABCD, Sreerasthu Subamasthu, Okka Kshanam and Gouram, Allu Sirish ventured outside of Tollywood with Indie Music Label's peppy dance number. 

The actor is seen showcasing his commendable dance skills with his co-featuring artist Heli Daruwala. The hit song has been sung by Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen in the upcoming film Pushpa directed by Sukumar. It has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The makers released a video teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday and it was a grand success. The film is all set to hit the big screens on August 13.

