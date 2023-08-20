Allu Arjun pulls daughter Arha's cheeks in unseen video and her reaction is simply unmissable

Allu Arjun has won hearts of millions with his incredible roles onscreen as well as with his charming personality offscreen. Interestingly, his 6-year-old daughter Allu Arha is also no less than a star on social media. With her first onscreen appearance in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam, Arha already proved she is a star in the making.

Allu Arjun and Sneha's daughter is a delightful bundle of joy and always manages to take social media by storm by displaying charisma just like her superstar father. Now, we have got our hands on a very cute video of Arha looking annoyingly cute as Allu Arjun pulls her cheeks during an Independence Day event at their home in Hyderabad.

She is winning hearts yet again with her endearing charm and how. Well, Arha is clearly a celebrity in her own right!

Allu Arjun pulls daughter Arha's cheeks and you cannot miss her reaction

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla post the release of Pushpa part 1, Allu Arjun had expressed his happiness about Arha's acting debut. "It is very cute to see your child on the screen. I mean, it's cuter to me because she's my own child. But I hope people can relate to that cuteness," said AA.

One of the most popular star kids, Arha's debut marked the entry of the fourth generation of the Allu family in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is shooting for Pushpa 2, being helmed by Sukumar. Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. The first part of Pushpa left a lasting impact and moviegoers can't keep calm for part 2. As earlier we revealed, Pushpa 2 will release in March-April 2024. The clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh (played by Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil respectively) will continue in this epic conclusion to the two-part series.

