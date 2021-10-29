Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha ‘shocked’ by Puneeth Rajkumar’s sudden death

In an unfortunate turn of events, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at age 46 on Friday, October 29. Reportedly, the actor complained of severe chest pain and was rushed to a hospital located in Bengaluru. Puneeth was immediately shifted to the Intensive Care Unit where a team of doctors monitored his situation. However, the actor died after suffering from a heart attack.

As soon as the news surfaced online, many big names from the Tollywood industry took to social media to mourn the loss as they paid their heartfelt tribute online. Superstar Allu Arjun shared a collage photo of candid moments alongside the late actor and said, “Absolutely Shocked. In loss of words. My old friend Puneeth garu no more. We had such mutual respect & liking for each other. Still can’t believe it. May his humble soul rest in peace.” On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh said, “This is shocking! At a loss for words..RIP #PuneethRajkumar. Strength and condolences to the family. Even actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed “Gone too soon.”

Take a look.

The sudden demise of Puneeth has not only left the showbiz world shell shocked but even prominent personalities from the world of politics and sports mourned his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pen down a heartwarming note that read, “A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

In his prolific career of over 4 decades, Puneeth Rajkumar featured in several hit movies including Appu, Parashuram and more. He was last seen in the 2021 action flick titled Yuvarathaa.

