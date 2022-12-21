Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and other ‘Mega’ cousins team up for a fun Secret Santa game; See PIC

The 'Mega' family is undoubtedly one of the most famous film families of the Telugu film industry, which has contributed over 20 film actors and technicians to the fraternity. Chiranjeevi Konidela, the megastar of Tollywood is the most popular member of the family, and he was followed by his younger brother Pawan Kalyan, who is also a celebrated superstar of the industry. The duo is followed by the current generation superstars, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, along with many other budding talents.

Interestingly, the current generation of the Telugu film industry's biggest family, who is fondly addressed as the 'Mega' cousins, recently had a fun get-together as they attended one of their cousin's weddings abroad. Upasana Kamineni, the wife of Ram Charan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely group picture of the 'Mega' cousins which was clicked during their Secret Santa game session. In the picture, Ram Charan and Upasana are accompanied by Allu Arjun and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, Varun Tej, Allu Sirish, and many others.

Check out the picture below: