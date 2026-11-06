Allu Arjun, Ram Charan unite to celebrate Sai Durgha Tej and Kiran’s engagement with Mega family in Hyderabad; PIC

Sai Durgha Tej and Kiran got engaged at the Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort on November 5 in the presence of their family members and loved ones. The wedding is expected to take place on December 10, 2026. The celebrations brought together members of both families, with Allu Arjun and Ram Charan joining in to celebrate the occasion.

PIC: Allu Arjun and Ram Charan unite for Sai Durgha Tej’s engagement

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan were among the prominent guests at Sai Durgha Tej’s engagement with his longtime friend Kiran. The ceremony was attended by Sai Durgha Tej’s parents, Dr. Siva Prasad and Vijaya Durgha, as well as his brother, Vaishnav Tej.

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Also present at the celebrations were Sneha Reddy, Allu Bobby and Neela Shah, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and their son Vaayuv Tej, Naga Babu and Padmaja, Niharika Konidela, Allu Aravind and Allu Nirmala, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, along with Akira Nandan and Aadhya. Reportedly, Chiranjeevi and his wife also attended the celebrations.

Several close friends and colleagues, including Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy, Naveen Vijay Krishna, Harsha Chemudu, Venky Kudumula, Navdeep, and Harshith Reddy, were also part of the gathering.

Sai’s fiancée, Kiran, is reportedly his childhood friend and longtime girlfriend. Unlike her fiancé, who belongs to the prominent Tollywood Mega family, Kiran has maintained a private life away from the media spotlight. The couple chose to keep her identity out of the public eye until their engagement.

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan’s work front

Allu Arjun is next set to headline Raaka , directed by Atlee. The film is reportedly being developed as a parallel-universe project. Its first-look poster featured the actor in a hybrid, beast-like appearance, drawing comparisons to a werewolf-inspired character.

While further details about the project remain under wraps, the makers have confirmed Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Rashmika Mandanna is also expected to play a key role, while Sai Abhyankkar is composing the film's songs and background score.

According to early reports, the film is being planned as a two-part project, with its story unfolding across two timelines: one set in an ancient tribal era and the other in a contemporary setting.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently announced his next project, tentatively titled RC17, which will be directed by Sukumar. The film's official pooja ceremony featured a silhouette of the actor accompanied by a Krishna motif.

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