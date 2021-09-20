PHOTOS: Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna express joy & gratitude on the gram after their big win at SIIMA

The South India International Movie Awards or the SIIMA was held in Hyderabad on 18th September, Saturday. The awards night honored actors, technicians, and films from the south industry including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema, that made a mark in the years 2019 and 2020. Among many winners, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun bagged the best actress and actor awards for Dear Comrade (2019) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) respectively. A few hours back, both these stars took to their social media to express their joy and gratitude.

The national crush of India, Rashmika Mandanna won the Best Actress in a Lead Role - Critics (Telugu) award for her stint in the 2019 film Dear Comrade, at the awards night on Saturday. Aapart from this, her 2019 Kannada film Yajamana bagged the best film award. An ecstatic Rashmika took to Instagram stories a few hours and expeessed her gratitude. Posting a beautiful selfie, Rashmika wrote, "Last night was special...Yajamana & Dear Comrade - 2019 Award in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi - one day! Thank you @siimawards for making it so special!" She further thanked her audience saying, "My loves- thank you for making me the actor that I am today."

Take a look:

Stylish star Allu Arjun also took to Instagram to share his joy. His film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo won big and swept the awards in multiple categories including best actor for his role. It also won the best actress, best director, best music, and many more awards at SIIMA. Posting a pic with the team of his film on Instagram, the actor wrote, “What a Night ! Best Actor , Director , Actress , Music , Singer , supporting role Male… Female , Lyrics, n more …. #AVPLSweep ! Thank you @siimawards for memorable night .” The Pushpa actor even shared a few pictures on his Instagram stories.

Take a look:

Both Allu Arjun and Rashmika will be sharing screen space in the much-awaited film Pushpa helmed by director Sukumar. The first part of the film which is titled Pushpa: The Rise will release in theatres on Christmas, December 25.

ALSO READ: SIIMA AWARDS 2021: Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna & Nani among top honors; Check out the full winners list