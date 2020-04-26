Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa to have no second female lead? Find Out

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa will have no other female lead, reveals the latest sources. Read on for further details.

Allu Arjun’s most anticipated movie Pushpa has been making a lot of headlines of late for multiple reasons. We all know that the stylish star has been paired up opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming movie. However, there were a few speculations for the past few days that apart from her, there will be a second female lead in the action drama. There were also reports that Bunny and Rashmika will not be seen romancing each other in the movie.

Rumors suggested that Nivetha Thomas will be cast as the second female lead in Pushpa. However, a few sources have now quashed all such stuff stating that Rashmika will be the only leading lady in the movie. According to them, the script which is written does not leave any scope for a second female lead in the much-awaited action-drama. The pan Indian movie is going to be released in multiple languages in various theatres across the country.

Talking about Pushpa, it also features Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Dhananjay, Bobby Simha, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, and others in pivotal roles. It has been co-produced by Y. Naveen and is directed by Sukumar. As per reports, both Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have aced the Chittoor accent for fitting into their roles in the action thriller. The much talked about movie is scheduled for December 2020 release.

