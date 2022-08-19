Allu Arjun reaches New York for the annual India Day Parade with his wife Sneha; WATCH

Allu Arjun has landed in New York along with his wife Sneha for the big day of the annual India Day Parade, organised by a leading Indian diaspora organisation as India marked the 75th year of Independence, on August 15. The actor was clicked at New York airport along with his wife, looking all stylish and perfect.

Allu Arjun will lead the annual India Day Parade in New York. The Federation of Indian Associations like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have planned grand events in the coming weeks and months to celebrate 75 glorious year's of Independence. Playback singers Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher will attends the parade.

Allu Arjun has become a global icon ever since his blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, which created a rage and audiences and box office. Lately, his latest pic in black pants and shirt paired with chic shades has taken internet on fire. The actor shared the pic as he marked 7 million followers on Twitter. Taking to Twitter, he captioned the photo, "7M…Thank you for all the love.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will commence shooting for his highly-awaited drama, Pushpa: The Rule by this August. Going by the newest reports, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist in the action entertainer, who will take on the entire empire built by Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun). He will reportedly take assistance from Fahadh Faasil's character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat to succeed in his mission. With Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli, the project is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls by the second half of 2023.

He further has another pan-Indian venture in his kitty, which will be helmed by director Koratala Siva. Temporarily titled AA21, the flick was announced ages ago.

