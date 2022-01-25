Allu Arjun reacts to David Warner's daughters grooving to Saami Saami song from Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun's Pushpa mania is everywhere, fans and celebs just couldn't get over the film. The craze transcended borders after Australian cricketer David Warner danced to Srivalli song and his 3 daughters danced on the famous Saami Saami song from Pushpa.

David Warner, his wife Candice, and daughters Ivy Mae Warner, Indi Rae Warner and Isla Rose Warner are also hooked to the songs from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film. The three little girls grooved to Saami Saami song in swimwear and it is literally all things cute. The cricketer shared the video on Instagram and captioned, “Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad #pushpa @candywarner1."

Allu Arjun reacted to the video and praised the girls as he wrote, “Sooo cuteee." Responding to the actor, Warner replied, “@alluarjunonline they love the song soo much."

It is well known that Allu Arjun is one of the popular actors and is loved for more reasons than one by millions of his fans across the world. From his impeccable fashion sense to his elastic dance moves to his unmatchable swag, Allu Arjun’s fan following has no boundaries.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise has emerged as one of the biggest films of the year. The film has earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office. It also stars Fahadh Faasil and Dhananjaya in the main roles.

