Allu Arjun REACTS to becoming first Telugu actor to win Best Actor at National Awards

Allu Arjun has created history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win the National Film Award for Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise. The big win is being celebrated, accolade, and applauded as he is the first Telugu star to achieve the prestigious feat in 69 years. The actor reacted to winning the National Award and referred to as the ‘highest official respect'.

Allu Arjun opens up about his historic National Award win

Allu Arjun after his Best Actor win, interacted with Variety for the first time and shared his reaction. Getting the national award is the highest official respect you can get. What we realized was that in 69 years of Telugu cinema, while other technicians and directors have won, no actor had won the best actor at the national awards. So that was a pathbreaking achievement and became the pride of the Telugu people. I was glad that I could contribute to it in a small way.”

Speaking about the Pushpa blockbuster, Arjun said that it was successful because it was rooted in the life of a common man. He added that the authenticity behind the film ended up making it a success, and concluded by saying, "It’s like how they say, going local is going global." Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad also won Best Director and Best Music Composer Awards at the 69th National Film Awards.

Allu Arjun reprises his popular character Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun played the titular character of Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar-directed Pushpa: The Rise and painted a long-lasting impression among audiences worldwide. There isn't anybody who doesn't know Pushpa Raj, that's how much his performance got him national fame. From his body language, and songs to popular Thaggede Le dialogue, every element of his character was recreated by audiences.

Allu Arjun is currently busy with the sequel of the blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule. He will be reprising his iconic role and his first look in never seen before avatar left audiences awestruck. A glimpse video was also released on the actor's birthday and it introduced Pushpa Raj and his journey to rule in the sequel. Along with the clash, it is reported that the plot of the sequel will be a closure to Pushpa Raj's life. His childhood and relationships with his father and half-siblings will be explored in Pushpa 2.

