Allu Arjun recalls his journey with 'childhood friend' Devi Sri Prasad: From Chennai roads to Delhi auditorium

Allu Arjun is on cloud nine following his Best Actor win at the 69th National Film Awards. The Telugu superstar was honored with the prestigious Rajat Kamal for Best Actor by President Droupadi Murmu during a grand event in New Delhi on October 17, 2023.

To mark this historic achievement, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram account, sharing a collection of heartwarming photos. Among them, one post captures a heartfelt moment where he is seen sharing a warm embrace and sharing laughter with music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP.

The Telugu star, in a heartfelt caption, referred to DSP as his "childhood friend," "music director," "well-wisher," and "cheerleader." He expressed his joy at receiving the award alongside his close friend and reflected on their incredible 25-year journey from Chennai's roads to Delhi's prestigious auditorium.

Check out the post below

A gathering of National Award winners

The celebrations continued as Allu Arjun shared a group photo that included all the National Film Award winners from the Telugu film industry, among them the celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli. He described the moment as a "rare, beautiful moment," emphasizing the unity and collective talent of the Telugu film fraternity.

Check out the post below

A heartfelt thank you

Allu Arjun also seized a moment to convey his appreciation for the recognition. In a separate Instagram post, he extended his thanks to the jury, the ministry, and the Government of India. He dedicated the award to all those who have shown unwavering support for and appreciation of Telugu cinema, with a special acknowledgment of Arya Sukku for his instrumental role in his accomplishment.

The Pushpa actor captioned the post: “Honored to receive the National Film Award. I want to thank the jury, the ministry, and the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, @aryasukku garu. You are the reason behind my achievement.”

Check out the post below

On the professional front

As he revels in the glory of his National Film Award victory, Allu Arjun is already gearing up for his next project. He is currently working on the highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The actor recently revealed a striking first-look poster, showcasing a remarkable transformation as he dons a striking saree adorned with vibrant shades of blue and red. Pushpa 2 is scheduled to hit the theaters on August 15 next year, offering an exciting cinematic experience for his dedicated fans.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun's dapper return to Hyderabad post 69th National Film Awards 2023 ceremony; see video