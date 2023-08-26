Allu Arjun receives a special surprise from cousin Ram Charan and wife Upasana; pens special note

Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar is currently on cloud nine after winning the National Film Award for Best Actor. The talented actor won the first Nationa Award of his acting career for his stellar performance in Pushpa: The Rise, the 2021-released blockbuster. The Telugu film industry is currently celebrating their dear Bunny's big win, by sending him flowers and posting special messages for him on social media. Allu Arjun's cousin Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela congratulated him, by giving him a special surprise.

Allu Arjun thanks Ram Charan and Upasana with a special note

The RRR actor and his lovely wife congratulated their dear brother Allu Arjun on his big achievement by sending a large bunch of flowers, a special gift, and a lovely note. "Dearest Bunny... Congratulations. We're soo happy for you. Here's to many more such awards. Lots of Love," reads Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan's letter for the Pushpa actor, who won the biggest honor of his acting career, so far.

Allu Arjun, who is totally moved by his dear brother and sister-in-law's lovely gesture, posted the picture of the new parents' surprise on his Instagram story with a special note, that reads: "Thank you sooo much... Touched..." For the unversed, Ram Charan is the paternal cousin of the Pushpa actor. Allu Arjun's father, senior producer Allu Aravind, and Surekha Konidela, who is the Game Changer star's mother and wife of megastar Chiranjeevi are siblings.

Check out Allu Arjun's Instagram story, below:

