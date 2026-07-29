Allu Arjun receives flak for his ‘stalking’ remark to fans in Hyderabad, netizens say ‘Did he even consider the influence…’

Allu Arjun recently met his fans in Hyderabad during the annual summit of his fan clubs. During the event, the actor made a comment that sparked criticism online, with several social media users interpreting it as encouraging stalking.

Allu Arjun faces backlash after ‘stalk girls’ comment online

During his interaction at the fan club summit, Allu Arjun said, “I’ve been wanting to say something to my fans, anti-fans, and haters for a long time. Remember what I’m saying now, because I’ve been waiting for such an occasion. If you don’t like someone, don’t waste time hating and trolling them.”

He further added, “If you don’t like them, just let it be. Don’t waste even 1% of your time on them. If you had Rs 100, would you spend it on something you don’t like? Exactly, don’t spend. Spend time doing something you like. Go wait in front of the girl you like's house instead.”

The remark quickly gained traction on social media, with many users expressing concern that it could be interpreted as promoting stalking. As clips from the event circulated on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms, several users criticized the actor over the statement.

One social media user questioned whether Allu Arjun had considered the influence he holds over a section of his fan base, suggesting that some of his fans would take such remarks seriously.

Another user humorously speculated that the actor might soon drop a clarification post that his words had been taken out of context and that he had not intended to send such a message.

Here are some reactions:

Allu Arjun’s work front

Allu Arjun is currently filming his upcoming big-budget project, Raaka , directed by Atlee. Touted as a parallel-universe film, its first look featured the actor in a hybrid beast-like appearance, drawing comparisons to a werewolf-inspired character.

While more details about the project remain under wraps, the film stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead and is expected to feature extensive CGI and VFX. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the film's songs and background score.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun is also set to headline the tentatively titled AA23 (LK07) , directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In addition, the actor is expected to collaborate with director-actor Basil Joseph on another upcoming project.

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