Allu Arjun receives a special congratulatory message from Pawan Kalyan on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's success

Power star Pawan Kalyan sent best wishes to the stylish star Allu Arjun on the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Bunny took to Twitter and shared a picture of a bouquet that he received from Pawan Kalyan along with a note.

Telugu star Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film released on January 12 and it opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. The Telugu film has not only opened to rave reviews but is also minting good numbers at the box office since day one of its release. Director Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun are receiving love and congratulatory messages from everyone in the Telugu film industry. Power star Pawan Kalyan also sent best wishes to the stylish star.

Allu Arjun took to Twitter and shared a picture of a bouquet that he received from Pawan Kalyan along with a note. Bunny wrote, "Soo overwhelmed to see this coming from PSPK garu himself . Very touched by the graceful gesture... Thank you very @PawanKalyan garu." Allu Arjun is currently over the moon as his film is being loved not only in Indian but in international markets as well. Jr NTR is among the celebs from the industry who watched. The RRR star tweeted, "An effortless and terrific performance from @alluarjun and brilliant writing from Trivikram Srinivas garu make #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo a great watch. Congrats Bava and Swamy."

Check out the tweets below: Soo overwhelmed to see this coming from PSPK garu himself . Very touched by the graceful gesture... Thank you very @PawanKalyan garu. pic.twitter.com/hrYwqoGiri — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 13, 2020

An effortless and terrific performance from @alluarjun and brilliant writing from Trivikram Srinivas garu make #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo a great watch. Congrats Bava and Swamy — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 12, 2020

With the movie receiving a great response, Allu Arjun hosted a success party which was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film. The makers also hosted a success meet of the film and sharing his moment of joy, Bunny said, "It is likely to be my career's biggest hot so far. I'm overwhelmed."

