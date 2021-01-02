Allu Arjun receives a surprise from actor Brahmanandam; Calls it the most priceless gift: Take a look

Taking to his Twitter space, Allu Arjun shared photos of a surprise gift that he received from actor Brahmanandam on New Year.

Allu Arjun took to his social media space and thanked popular actor Brahmanandam for gifting him a sketch of Lord Venkateshwara. He stated that the gift is special as Brahmanandam took about 45 days to complete the sketch. Sharing photos of the gift, Allu Arjun called it the most priceless gift. It is well known that the actors are fond of each other as they both have expressed their respect for each other several times.

A couple of years back, Brahmanandam underwent a heart surgery and Allu Arjun visited him after the surgery. Sharing a photo with him, Allu Arjun called him ‘the iron man’. Now, this gift from Brahmanandam on new year has only made us realise that their bond is still continuing. Sharing the photos of the sketch, Allu Arjun wrote on his Twitter space, "The most priceless gift I received from our beloved Brahmanandam garu. 45 days of work. Hand drawn pencil sketch. Thank you (sic)."

See his Tweet here:

THE MOST PRICELESS GIFT I RECEIVED FROM OUR BELOVED

BRAHMANANDAM GARU.

45 DAYS OF WORK .

HAND DRAWN PENCIL SKETCH . THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/DNvGd3iv3B — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 1, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Pushpa. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead. Makers of the Sukumar directorial previously released the first look poster of Allu Arjun, and they also shared a photo of the stylish star when he joined the sets. Photos and videos of Allu Arjun from the sets were leaked online and they gave a gist of his look in the film.

