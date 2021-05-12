Allu Arjun recovers and tests negative for COVID 19; Thanks for all the wishes and prayers
After 15 days of home quarantine, Allu Arjun has tested negative for COVID-19. The Pushpa actor took to social media and shared about the same with his fans and well-wishers. He wrote, "Hello everyone, I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the LOVE."
Hello everyone ! I have tested negative. I am doing well. Thank you all for the love. pic.twitter.com/srRB07Q3r3
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2021
On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar directorial Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role while Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the antagonist. AA will be seen in the role of a lorry truck driver. The first teaser of the film was released on the actor's birthday and it has already set high expectations.
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa is set to release on August 13, 2021.