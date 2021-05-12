Allu Arjun recovers and tests negative for COVID 19; Thanks for all the wishes and prayers

Allu Arjun has tested negative for COVID-19 and is doing well. The Pushpa actor releases a statement and thanks everyone for prayers.

After 15 days of home quarantine, Allu Arjun has tested negative for COVID-19. The Pushpa actor took to social media and shared about the same with his fans and well-wishers. He wrote, "Hello everyone, I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the LOVE."

While Allu Arjun was in home quarantine, the actor kept his fans updated about his health condition. He also requested everyone not to worry as he is doing well. Allu Arjun had thanked his fans for all the get well soon wishes and wrote, "Hello everyone! I am doing well with very mild symptoms. Recovering well and nothing to worry. I am still in quarantine. Thank you so much for all the love you have been showing and the prayers you have been sending my way. Gratitude (sic)."

Hello everyone ! I have tested negative. I am doing well. Thank you all for the love. pic.twitter.com/srRB07Q3r3 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2021

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar directorial Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role while Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the antagonist. AA will be seen in the role of a lorry truck driver. The first teaser of the film was released on the actor's birthday and it has already set high expectations.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa is set to release on August 13, 2021.

