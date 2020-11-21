Allu Arjun recreates the classic song Anjali with his daughter Arha and it is too adorable to miss

In the special video which was released on Arha's birthday, the little angel can be seen in the avatar of Anjali from the classic movie Anjali by Mani Ratnam.

It was announced yesterday that Allu Arjun will be releasing a recreation video of his daughter for the classic song Anjali from the movie of the same name directed by Mani Ratnam. Today, he shared the video, where the little girl can be seen in the iconic white frock and loose hair, and mimicking the actions of Baby Shamili from the film. As the song goes forward, it can be seen that the kids and the shots were strikingly similar to that of the original version.

As soon as the news of the song was released yesterday, it started trending on the micro blogging website. In an earlier post, Allu Arjun shared that he has surprised her with some gifts. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha. Thank you for the infinite cuteness n joy that you give me. Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel.” He also shared a photo, where he was seen taking her on a horse ride. As she was seen sitting on the horse, Allu Arjun was seen holding her to support.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Allu Arjun joined the sets of his next film Pushpa a couple of weeks back. News reports suggest that the team is currently shooting in Maredumilli forests in East Godavari district. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead. The Sukumar directorial’s makers previously released the first look poster of Allu Arjun.

