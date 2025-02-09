Allu Arjun recreates his iconic 'Asalu Thaggedhe Le' dialogue from Pushpa 2 at success meet and fans can’t stop cheering

Pushpa 2: The Rule was a massive success in theaters and became the highest-grossing Indian film. To celebrate the moment with fans, the makers hosted a success meet in Hyderabad last night, with the entire team in attendance except for Rashmika Mandanna. During the event, Allu Arjun addressed the crowd and recreated his iconic step from the movie.

He performed the Asalu Thaggedhe Le step and dialogue with immense joy, while fans cheered loudly. At one point, he seemed a bit shy but quickly continued talking about Pushpa 2 and its success. He also spoke about Pushpa 3, further fueling excitement for the franchise.

Take a look at his video below:

At the Pushpa 2 meet, Allu Arjun spoke about what the film meant to him. He said Pushpa was not just a movie but an emotional journey that spanned five years. He dedicated its success to his fans and called them his army. Expressing gratitude, he thanked them for their constant love and support.

Allu Arjun promised to make them even prouder in the future. "Thank you for your love and support, I'll make you all madder mad mad mad proud, I promise. This is a good step. I’ll make you all proud with all your love and blessings." the Pushpa 2 actor said.

He also credited director Sukumar for the film's success and urged everyone to not overlook the fact that he was the true mastermind behind it. Allu Arjun described Sukumar as an emotion and a genius. He shared that he often told his close ones how lucky he was to be associated with him.

The Pushpa 2 actor also mentioned that he had personally thanked a Bollywood filmmaker for avoiding a box-office clash on December 6. Though he did not name the film, it was clear he was referring to Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, which was originally set for release on the same date in 2024.