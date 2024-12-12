Allu Arjun rejoices in success of Pushpa 2 at box office and asks new records to be made; says ‘I believe that numbers have to be broken…’

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theaters back on December 5, 2024. The movie is having a phenomenal run at the box office and has created a massive success for the actor. Now, the actor has expressed how he wishes the records set by their movie break in 2-3 months.

Talking at the movie’s success meet, Allu Arjun said, “I have to say something about the box office number. The number you see is a reflection of the people’s love. The numbers are temporary but the love that is etched in your hearts will remain forever, thank you for that love.”

Additionally, the actor added, “I always believe that numbers have to be broken and yes, it is nice to be in this spot…to enjoy this state. Probably for 2-3 months, I’d like to be on this spot and enjoy these records. However, within 2-3 months, hopefully by next summer, I would want these records to be broken. It doesn’t matter which film industry, be it Telugu, Tamil, or Hindi. It does not matter but I want these records to be broken.”

Furthermore, the actor highlighted how when records like these are broken, then only it means India is progressing and going up. He added how he wishes these numbers to be broken as soon as possible because that is growth and he loves growth.

Additionally, in the same event, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude towards the entire team of Pushpa. He expressed his heartfelt words to every single person who worked in the film and added how all the credit goes to director Sukumar for helming such a project.

The Icon Star said, “If I have to sum it up to one person’s vision, it is none other than my director, who is ruling Indian cinema box office. I offer my highest respects to my director as this is his success. It is none other than my director Bandi Sukumar garu,” highlighting how it was his vision and hard work that put them all on this level of success with Pushpa 2: The Rule.

