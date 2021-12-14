Allu Arjun releases statement on an unfortunate incident involving fans: Henceforth, I will take a lot of care

Thousands of Allu Arjun's fans gathered yesterday at N-Convention Center in Madhapur, Hyderabad. The fans looked super excited and went berserk for the meet and greet event with their favourite star. However, in an unfortunate incident, a few fans got severely injured following the cancellation of a meet-and-greet event by the actor.

I got to know about the unfortunate incident of my fans getting injured at a fan meet event today. My team is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Henceforth, I will take a lot of care to ensure that such incidents don’t happen again. Your love and admiration is my biggest asset and I am never going to take them for granted," the actor said in a statement released on social media.

Helmed by Sukumar, the first part of Pushpa titled, Pushpa: The Rise has Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

The film also features Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles. The multi-starrer, action-thriller will be released in five languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on December 17, 2021.

Meanwhile, after Hyderabad, Allu Arjun and the team is currently in Chennai for another promotional event.