Allu Arjun reportedly refused remuneration for Pushpa 2; opts for THIS instead

Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. The actor is currently filming for the much awaited sequel of his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, helmed by Sukumar. The first part of Pushpa was one of the most adored films of 2021 and even received two National Awards for Best Acting and Best Music Direction.

In the latest update, entertainment journalist Haricharan Pudippedi reported that Allu Arjun has actually refused remuneration or salary for Pushpa’s sequel. Instead, the Alu Vaikunthapurramuloo actor has opted for a percentage share of the profits once the film has been released.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more, and is helmed by Sukumar. The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, and the music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Additionally, the camera for the film has been cranked by renowned cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, while Karthika Srinivas and Ruben take care of the film's editing. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on Independence Day next year.

On the work front

Apart from Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is also set to reunite with Trivikram Srinivas in a project tentatively titled AA22. The film would mark their fourth collaboration together after Julayi, S/O Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is speculated that the film will fall in the period action genre and will be set in the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle. It is also rumored that Trisha Krishnan will play the lead role alongside the Bunny actor.

Apart from that, Allu Arjun had also recently met with Jawan helmer Atlee in Mumbai, sparking rumors of a possible collaboration between the two.

